Six Bangladeshi border trespassers claim to have crossed into Armenia accidentally from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. On May 8, the defense ministry of Armenia said that six citizens of Bangladesh have been detained while attempting to illegally cross into Armenian territory by trespassing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to preliminary information as part of an ongoing investigation by the national security service (NSS), the six Bangladeshi citizens crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Nakhijevan section midnight May 8 from the an adjacent part of a military base of Armenia, after which they have been caught by on-duty Armenian soldiers, the NSS said.

The apprehended border trespassers have testified that they intended to cross into Turkey via Iran for employment, however they accidently appeared in Armenian territory after getting lost.

The trespassers have been charged with premeditated illegal crossing a state border. They have been placed under custody.

An investigation is launched to determine the credibility of the testimonies of the trespassers.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan