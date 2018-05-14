Erdogan’s UK visit accompanied by protests

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s three-day visit to the UK is accompanied by mass protests, Express reports.

Erdogan arrived in the Chatham House - the Royal Institute of International Affairs on May 14 amid tight security.

17-year-old Kurdish citizen was seriously injured during a confrontation between the police and the Kurdish protesters. The police commented on this incident, stating that the protesters attempted to block the passage of vehicles, therefore the police officers had to take actions to open the road.

Erdogan arrived in the UK on May 13. He is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elisabeth II.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable condemned Erdogan’s visit and accused him of having an “unacceptable disregard for liberal, democratic values”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan