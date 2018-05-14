Armenia's new justice minister meets with ministry staff

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed minister of justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan and former justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on May 14 had a meeting with the ministry staff, the ministry told Armenpress.

Davit Harutyunyan highly appreciated Artak Zeynalyan’s professionalism and assured that he will support the programs to be implemented by the minister. Davit Harutyunyan said the current team of the ministry has carried out a large-scale work, and many of the programs are still underway. “I am confident that the minister will successfully continue them and I am also confident that new problems and questions will arise”, the former minister said and wished success to the new minister and staff.

Artak Zeynalyan welcomed the staff of the justice ministry and said changes took place in Armenia from which maximum lessons should be learnt. “At the moment there is a broad opportunity to increase Armenia’s rating by our work and activity”, the new justice minister said and wished good luck to everyone.

