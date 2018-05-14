Armenian PM emphasizes readiness to strengthen economic ties with Kyrgyzstan

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a positive and constructive approach to the work with Kyrgyzstan not only within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but also at the bilateral format, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Sochi on the sidelines of the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi.

“Traditionally we have had warm relations, and I am confident that these relations will not only continue being so, but will also develop. I regret that the high-level political relations do not completely reflect the economic ties”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that one of its reasons is the distance between the two countries, but, according to him, this must not hinder the development of economic ties. “We are inclined to energetic, positive work and will make all efforts for our bilateral relations to develop at a rapid pace”, the Armenian PM said.

In his turn the President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office and expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will continue strengthening and developing. “We are ready to have our contribution to this matter”, he said.

