Spokespersons of several ministries resign

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Spokespersons of a number of ministries have stepped down after the formation of the new Cabinet.

Ani Smbatyan, spokesperson of the agriculture minister, who has served under ministers Sergo Karapetyan and Ignati Arakelyan, has resigned.

“My dears, I am very happy to have had the chance to work with you. This is a great honor for me. I am sure we will continue cooperation. Thank you”, Smbatyan said on Facebook.

Anush Danielyan, spokesperson of the minister of labor and social affairs, has also resigned. Danielyan serves as spokesperson for the last 4 years.

“My dearest colleagues, thank you for the cooperation of the past 4 years”, she said. “I am also grateful to the already former minister Artem Asatryan, working for whom I learnt a lot”, Danielyan said.

Anna Ohanyan, spokesperson of the minister of economic development and investments, has also stepped down. Ohanyan was in office for 1,5 years under minister Suren Karayan.

“For the first time I don’t know how to begin [writing] my text, unlike the dozens of press releases of the past one and a half years”, she said, thanking reporters and colleagues.

Aram Araratyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister, who served under Karen Karapetyan, had also resigned earlier.

The position of incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson is currently vacant.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan