Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session kicks off in Sochi: Armenian PM participates in session

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has kicked off in the Russian city of Sochi which is attended by the leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the session, Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi. At the beginning of the session Russian President Vladimir President introduced Armenia’s new PM to the heads of partner states and congratulated Pashinyan on assuming office.

The session has kicked off in a narrow format, which will be followed by an extended format meeting. 12 issues are in the agenda.

Russia is an EAEU chairing country in 2018.

The discussion is focused on increasing efforts to create single market of goods and services, developing production ties and cooperation, as well as the course of financial policy rapprochement. Moreover, the Kremlin proposes to construct new, effective transportation chains. The sides must also discuss approval of draft on the status of observer state in the organization. This status, as expected, will be granted to Moldova. Among the priorities is the digital agenda.

During the session signing of documents is scheduled.

Informal dinner on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be provided in honor of the leaders of the EAEU member states.

The summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the first meeting of leaders of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2018. The EAEU was established on January 1, 2015 and includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

