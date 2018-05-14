Armenia presents itself as country responsible for its signature, says Tevan Poghosyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Solutions to any issues shouldn’t be expected from the Pashinyan-Putin meeting in Sochi, since the meeting has an acquaintance nature, Tevan Poghosyan, president of the International Center For Human Development said at a press conference.

“People will try to get to know each other during the meeting in Sochi. I.e. solutions to any issues shouldn’t be expected. Our own steps must be advanced then in the future work proceeding from our interests. Relations in the world are based on interests. Any country is trying to advance its interests. We must learn to be guided by our interests. We must be smart, we must be diplomatic, to be able to act in a way to advance our interests,” Poghosyan said.

Speaking about the latest signals of Armenia to the international community and the responds, Poghosyan noted that until know they have been in a positive context.

“I am glad that we have a situation when we are receiving congratulations daily from various countries of the world, mentioning that they are ready to cooperate with the new government of Armenia. I am glad that the Diaspora is excited in a similar manner. I am glad that Armenia can present itself as a country which remains responsible for its signature. The implementation of any international obligation and demanding the other side to implement it only speaks about the country being a predictable and democratic country”, he said.

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in Sochi, Russia.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held ahead of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting.

Armenia’s deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, assistants to the Premier Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ruben Rubinyan and FM advisor, head of the CIS department Armen Ghevondyan are also participating in the meeting from the Armenian side.

The Russian side, in addition to Putin, included presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, minister of economic development Maxim Oreshkin, finance minister Anton Siluanov, transportation minister Maxim Sokolov and deputy foreign minister Alexander Pankin.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan