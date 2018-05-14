PM Nikol Pashinyan meets Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Sochi

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the sidelines of the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi.

The meeting from the Armenian side was attended by deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, assistants to the Premier Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ruben Rubinyan and FM advisor, head of the CIS department Armen Ghevondyan.

The meeting from the Kyrgyz side was attended by y PM Jenish Razakov, foreign minister Erlan Abdyldaev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Russia Bolot Otunbayev, as well as other officials.

The summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is scheduled on May 14 in Sochi. The summit is the first meeting of leaders of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2018. The EAEU was established on January 1, 2015 and includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan