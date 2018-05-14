Yerevan detectives investigate murder of 60-year-old man
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Detectives of the Yerevan department of the investigative committee are probing the murder of a 60 year old man, the committee told ARMENPRESS.
The body of the 60 year old was discovered May 14 near a house in the city’s Sari Tagh district. The body had multiple traumas and fractures to the skull.
A criminal case has been filed and detectives are investigating the murder.
Law enforcement agencies launched a large scale probe to identify the suspected murderer.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:40 Armenia identified as successful example of cooperation with integration structures – Nalbandian’s remarks on completion of his tenure as FM
- 15:31 Armenia presents itself as country responsible for its signature, says Tevan Poghosyan
- 15:21 PM Nikol Pashinyan meets Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Sochi
- 15:12 Yerevan detectives investigate murder of 60-year-old man
- 14:55 Ex-defense minister fires back at first President LTP for criticism
- 14:54 Armenian PM meets President of Belarus in Sochi, Russia
- 14:17 New education and science minister to personally visit Shirak University to tackle highly publicized student protests
- 14:14 Armenia investigates attempted murder of sergeant by Azerbaijan
- 14:06 Russia considers Armenia key partner and ally in region, says Putin
- 13:43 One of Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash undergoes surgery
- 13:41 Putin-Pashinyan meeting kicks off in Sochi, Russia
- 13:07 Expert weighs in on US-Iran relations from Armenia’s perspective
- 12:57 Russian FM calls situation on Iranian nuclear deal a ‘crisis’
- 12:27 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, EEC’s Tigran Sargsyan discuss development of co-op in EEU
- 12:24 Diaspora minister says will present action plan very soon
- 12:24 PM Pashinyan, President Dodon discuss Armenian-Moldovan mutual partnership
- 12:05 Artsakh soldier severely wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
- 12:03 First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan slams former defense minister's Karabakh statement as "nonsense"
- 12:00 Armenia-Iran relations agenda hasn’t changed, all existing issues still remain relevant – expert on Iranian studies
- 11:57 Rainy days ahead in Armenia
- 11:53 Era on turning business trip into tour is over: New education and science minister to ministry staff
- 11:36 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, EEC Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan hold meeting in Sochi
- 11:33 New minister of culture says appointment was surprise for many
- 11:32 Brussels Airlines cancels 75% of flights as pilots hold strike
- 11:23 New healthcare minister apologizes for misunderstood online comments
- 11:15 Armenian PM meets with President of Moldova in Sochi, Russia
- 11:14 New Diaspora minister’s first day at the office: All geared-up for busy work
- 10:45 Two passenger planes collide on runway in Istanbul airport
- 10:43 Turkey releases final list of presidential candidates
- 10:37 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash
- 10:27 Netherlands plans to ban Turkish politicians from campaigning among local community
- 05.13-23:15 Armenian-Russian relations will be much more brotherly: PM Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Sochi
- 05.13-22:20 Armenian PM holds phone talk with Iranian President
- 05.12-20:20 President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers
- 05.12-20:05 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed foreign minister of Armenia
13:32, 05.08.2018
Viewed 35756 times BREAKING: Nikol Pashinyan elected Prime Minister of Armenia
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3236 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 2822 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2467 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2381 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan