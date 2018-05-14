Yerevan detectives investigate murder of 60-year-old man

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Detectives of the Yerevan department of the investigative committee are probing the murder of a 60 year old man, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

The body of the 60 year old was discovered May 14 near a house in the city’s Sari Tagh district. The body had multiple traumas and fractures to the skull.

A criminal case has been filed and detectives are investigating the murder.

Law enforcement agencies launched a large scale probe to identify the suspected murderer.

