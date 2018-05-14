Armenian PM meets President of Belarus in Sochi, Russia

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the Russian city of Sochi on May 14.

The meeting from the Armenian side was attended by deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and FM advisor, head of the CIS department Armen Ghevondyan.

From the Belarus side the meeting was attended by first deputy PM Vasily Matyushevsky, foreign minister Vladimir Makey and head of the foreign ministry sub-division Aleksei Samosuev.

Armenpress correspondent reports from Sochi that Pashinyan-Lukashenko meeting will be followed by the Armenian PM’s meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, thereafter the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will kick off.

The ongoing EAEU summit in Sochi is the first meeting of leaders of member states of the union in 2018. The EAEU – Eurasian Economic Union – was established on January 1, 2015 and includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

