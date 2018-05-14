New education and science minister to personally visit Shirak University to tackle highly publicized student protests

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan will visit the State University of Shirak on May 15 to personally solve the highly publicized problems involving the rector.

“Tomorrow morning I will visit Gyumri, the State University of Shirak. I call on the sides to display calmness, I am sure that we will have a resolution tomorrow. The Gyumri State University can’t remain in such uncertain situation. The state cannot allow this,” the minister said on Facebook.

Students of the university have been protesting against rector Sahak Minasyan, demanding his resignation.

The protests began May 4, when the rector fired vice-rector Anahit Farmanyan.

A month earlier, the rector had also fired two lecturers. The two lecturers, Gagik Hambaryan and Hovhannes Khorikyan, had raised the issue of the rector’s misconduct back in 2017.

Media reports on alleged misconduct involving the rector have been recently forwarded to Gyumri police by the prosecution.

