One of Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Anush Dalalyan, one of the two Armenian citizens injured in the Mtskheta-Tbilisi road car crash, has undergone a surgery, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told Armenpress.

Her surgery has passed successfully, she is in stable condition.

The next citizen, Mayis Karoyan, has already been discharged from hospital.

“The Armenian Embassy in Georgia keeps in touch with doctors and will provide additional information about her [Anush Dalalyan] health condition”, the Embassy’s statement says.

A car accident occurred on the Mtskheta-Tbilisi highway, outside Liderfood production in the vicinity of Mtskheta city on May 13, at 22:24. Armenian citizens Anush Dalalyan and Mayis Karoyan were hospitalized with various degree injures.

