Russian FM calls situation on Iranian nuclear deal a ‘crisis’

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov called the situation over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program as a crisis, TASS reports.

“Unfortunately, once again we see that Washington is seeking to revise key international agreements”, Lavrov said opening talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow. “So, today we expect to look at how China, Russia, Iran and the European Union can use the current tools to prevent undermining this crucial document and destabilizing the situation in the region”.

“As far as we know, the EU, China, Iran, as well as Russia have announced their plans to comply with the JCPOA”, Lavrov said, adding that the legitimate interests of each participant in the Iran nuclear deal are enshrined in the JCPOA, and the parties need to cooperate in upholding them.

