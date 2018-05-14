Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, EEC’s Tigran Sargsyan discuss development of co-op in EEU

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. As part of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting in Sochi, Russia, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

Issues of the upcoming EEU summit agenda have been discussed at the meeting.

Pashinyan and Sargsyan discussed issues of further developing cooperation within the EEY and expanding relations between member states.

The Armenian Prime Minister is in Sochi for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting. PM Pashinyan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the event.

The Armenian PM is also expected to have a number of other bilateral meetings with heads of states of EEU member countries.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan