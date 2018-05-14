Diaspora minister says will present action plan very soon

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan says he is planning to present his action plan in the coming days.

Hayrapetyan told reporters during his first day in office that he is holding constant consultations for already few days with people aware of the sector’s issues both in and out Armenia.

“I will soon get acquainted with the existing problems in the ministry and I will give clear assessments to all issues. We must also very quickly get involved in the presentation of the government action plan, because there is much to do here in terms of the ministry too,” he said.

Speaking about Armenians in the Diaspora, the minister said they will try to organize inclusive processes in order for the compatriots living abroad to be enabled to get involved with a part of political decisions.

“In terms of investments we have great hopes with our philanthropist living in the Diaspora, but we also want to bring ties closer also in the decision making process. I am more than confident that organizing a great repatriation of millions of Armenians is very realistic. Our compatriots of the Diaspora have will and desire of returning, but there still is not appropriate environment for them to be able to realize their potential and adapt to conditions,” the minister said.

“Interests of investors, businessmen must be protected in Armenia”, he added, noting that monopolies should be eradicated and everyone should have equal rights.

