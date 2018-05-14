Armenia-Iran relations agenda hasn’t changed, all existing issues still remain relevant – expert on Iranian studies

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s stance with Armenia is defined at a state-state, rather than leadership-leadership level. Therefore, the Iranian policy towards Armenia has not changed and will not change in any case, Vardan Voskanyan – head of the YSU Department of Iranian Studies, told a press conference in Armenpress, commenting on the Armenia-Iran relations in the context of the recent Armenian events.

“Armenia is a key state for Iran ensuring security in the north and the Iranian interests in South Caucasus. This is perceived by Iran’s any administration, regardless of who is the leadership of Armenia. In this context Iran as well is very important for us, given the fact that we are ensuring land access to the Middle East, the Persian Gulf region via Iran”, the expert on Iranian studies said.

Vardan Voskanyan stated that the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on May 13. According to the Iranian sources, Armenia has again assured that it will not participate in any anti-Iranian action. According to Voskanyan, this is a very important emphasis.

The Armenia-Iran relations’ agenda has not changed in any case, all existing issues still remain relevant. Vardan Voskanyan said the reputation of Armenia’s new PM can be used among the Diaspora-Armenians.

“I think that potential should be used to attract funds from the Diaspora in order to implement Armenia-Iran railway project. I have repeatedly stated that this project is of vital importance for Armenia, and in this context the mobilization of Armenians’ potential remains relevant. We need to implement this project at any cost. In addition, we need to complete the North-South highway construction project. The Armenian PM during one of his interviews highlighted the construction of the Meghri HPP which is also important”, Vardan Voskanyan said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan