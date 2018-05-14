Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Rainy days ahead in Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Armenia from Monday through Thursday this week, with hailstorms also possible in individual areas. Rainfalls are forecast also for Friday in northern regions and on Saturday.

Temperature will rise 4-5 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Friday, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

The same forecast has been made for Yerevan, with the exception for Friday – when clear weather is expected.

