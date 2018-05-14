Era on turning business trip into tour is over: New education and science minister to ministry staff  

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. New minister of education and science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan gave a new instruction to the ministry staff regarding the business trips, reports Armenpress.

The minister said on Facebook that the era of turning the business trip into an excursion and tour is over.

“If the prime minister and the minister can participate in a foreign visit in a day and then quickly to return to work, the rest of the ministry employees must do the same”, the minister said.

Arayik Harutyunyan was appointed minister of education and science on May 11 by the decree of the President of Armenia.

