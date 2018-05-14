Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, EEC Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan hold meeting in Sochi

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan has kicked off in Sochi, Russia.

The meeting is proceeding one-on-one, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

The Armenian Prime Minister is in Sochi for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting. PM Pashinyan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the event.

The Armenian PM is also expected to have a number of other bilateral meetings with heads of states of EEU member countries.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan