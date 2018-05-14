Brussels Airlines cancels 75% of flights as pilots hold strike

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Brussels Airlines on May 14 cancelled 75% of its flights as pilots strike in a dispute over pay and conditions, the airline said, Reuters reports.

The union delegation representing the pilot community of Brussels Airlines has called for strike actions on Monday May 14th and Wednesday May 16th.

Pilots want a pay hike, a better work-life balance, improved career prospects and the possibility of earlier retirement. Some 80 percent of them voted to strike.

According to the Airlines, these actions will affect over 60,000 passengers - holidaymakers, commuters and business travellers.

“Brussels Airlines deeply regrets that strike actions triggered by its social partners representing the airline’s pilot community are causing massive disruptions in Monday’s and Wednesday’s flight operations. The strike will impact Brussels Airlines flights to and from Brussels on May 14th and May 16th. 278 flights to and from Brussels were scheduled on Monday and 279 flights on Wednesday, with respectively 34,000 and 29,000 passengers booked”, the statement said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan