New healthcare minister apologizes for misunderstood online comments

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. New minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan’s online statements have caused various comments in social media.

The ministry has released a clarification over the criticism.

“Being active in social networks and not indifferent over ongoing healthcare projects, Arsen Torosyan has always expressed his stance and concerns. However, certain expressions in the recent days have been presented out of context online and have been misunderstood.

The healthcare minister is apologizing for the expressions which have been misunderstood: the assessments have been addressed for the prevention of diseases and saving lives, while strict responses and examples, based on the situation, have only been aimed at sobering up.

According to Arsen Torosyan, if we want to save human lives, including the lives of children, we must use the entire scientific arsenal. Evidence-based medicine should be our guideline. Our children must be healthy, any approach must have a competent basis and aimed at maintaining the population’s health,” the ministry said in the statement.

After Arsen Torosyan’s appointment as healthcare minister, his earlier comments and statements have been widely spread online. The comments mainly relate to vaccinations. Torosyan has made some strict comments in the statements, which have caused criticism.

