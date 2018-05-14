Two passenger planes collide on runway in Istanbul airport

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. An Asiana Airlines Airbus A330 and a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321 passengers planes have collided on the runway on May 13 in Istanbul’s airport, the Turkish Cumhurriyet newspaper reported.

The Asiana Airlines A330 hit the tail of Turkish Airlines A321 with its wing.

Both planes cancelled the scheduled flights and were sent to inspections. None from the passengers on board were injured, according to Cumhurriyet.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to prevent a possible fire.

