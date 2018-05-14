Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The emergency situations department of the Georgian interior ministry notified the Armenian ministry of emergency situations that a car accident occurred on the Mtskheta-Tbilisi highway, outside Liderfood production in the vicinity of Mtskheta city, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

Armenian citizens Mayis Karoyan (1978) and Anush Dalalyan (1977) were injured in the car crash. They have been hospitalized with various degree injuries.

According to doctors, the injured are in moderate condition.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan