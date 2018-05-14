Netherlands plans to ban Turkish politicians from campaigning among local community

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of the Netherlands, a political party chaired by the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, intends to ban Turkish politicians from campaigning in the country, the Turkish T24 news agency reported.

After Turkey said it will hold early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, Netherlands, Germany and Austria – three European countries home to big Turkish communities, announced they will not allow any rallies in relation to the Turkish elections on their territory.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte’s political party launched a motion seeking to introduce legal bans for officially prohibiting possible election campaigning in the country.

VVD lawmaker Mrs. Bente Becker said Turkish politicians who are willing to campaign in the Netherlands disturb their society. In addition, she emphasized that the pre-election tension and possible clashes in Turkey are being shifted to the Netherlands, in case of campaigning, thus legal regulations are necessary.

Other political parties are expected to endorse the VVD’s motion.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan