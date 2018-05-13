Armenian-Russian relations will be much more brotherly: PM Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Sochi

SOCHI, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the Russian city of Sochi on May 13 to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Armenpress correspond reports from Sochi.

The Armenian PM was welcomed by Mayor of Sochi Anatoly Pakhomov at the Sochi International Airport.

PM Pashinyan firstly visited the St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Adler where he was welcomed by Primate of the Russian South Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Movses Movsisyan, clergymen and representatives of the Armenian community.

Mass and candlelight vigil were held in the Church. The PM laid flowers at the cross-stones located in the Church yard. PM Pashinyan also delivered remarks during the meeting with the Armenian community representatives.

The Armenian PM said the Armenian-Russian brotherly relations must further strengthen. He expressed gratitude to Russia for the attitude towards the Armenian community and for creating conditions for their normal activity, but added that the goal of everyone must be the repatriation. “But I also want to state that our goal is a great repatriation - to concentrate Armenian’s human, financial, economic, spiritual and scientific potential or most of it in Armenia and to ensure its security and normal development. I call on all Armenians in Sochi, businessmen, all Armenian and Russian businessmen in Russia to come to Armenia and make investments, create jobs because this is already a new Armenia where every investment will be protected”, the PM noted.

Nikol Pashinyan said at the moment the reputation of the Armenian citizen, the country is high than ever. “All conditions exist for us to live and create in the homeland. Undoubtedly, the Armenian-Russian relations are going to be much more brotherly. And I am convinced that our meetings tomorrow will be productive. God bless the Russian Federation, God bless the Republic of Armenia! Long live the Armenian-Russian friendship!”, the PM said.

During his working visit PM Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as with other officials.

