Armenian PM holds phone talk with Iranian President

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 13 held a telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, the PM’s office told Armenpress.

The Iranian President congratulated Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia and wished success on his responsible position.

The two officials discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations, cooperation, as well as the international and regional agenda.

They also exchanged views on the recent developments over the Iran nuclear deal. In this context the Armenian PM and the Iranian President expressed hope that the current situation will be solved through negotiations.

During the telephone conversation PM Pashinyan and President Rouhani reached an agreement to agree upon the programs of upcoming meetings.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan