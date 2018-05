President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposals of Armenian Prime Minister, President Armen Sarkissian on May 12 signed decrees on appointing 12 ministers, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Here is the list of the newly-appointed ministers:

Mane Tandilyan – minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Atom Janjughazyan – minister of Finance

Artak Zeynalyan – minister of Justice

Arsen Torosyan – minister of Healthcare

Ashot Hakobyan – minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Erik Grigoryan – minister of Nature Protection

Artsvik Minasyan – minister of Economic Development and Investments

Lilit Makunts – minister of Culture

Levon Vahradyan – minister of Sport and Youth Affairs

Artur Khachatryan – minister of Agriculture

Artur Grigoryan – minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources

Hrachya Rostomyan – minister of Emergency Situations

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan