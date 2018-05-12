Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed foreign minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 12 signed a decree on appointing Zohrab Mnatsakanyan minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, the Presidential Office said, reports Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has been recalled from the position of Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was born on March 20 in 1966 in Yerevan.

Education

1990 - Graduate of the Department of International Economic Relations, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Moscow, Russia.

1989 - Academic visit and practical work, Embassy of the USSR in the United States of America, Washington, USA.

1991- MA (Econ.) Western European Politics, Department of Politics, Economic and Social Studies, Victoria University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Professional Experience

1991-1993 - Third, later Second Secretary, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Yerevan, Armenia.

1993-1997 - Second, later First Secretary, Embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom, London, UK.

1995-1997 - First Secretary (non-resident), Embassy of Armenia to the Holy See, Vatican City.

1997 - Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Yerevan, Armenia.

1997-1998 - Head of the First European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Yerevan, Armenia.

1998-1999 - Head of the Department of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Yerevan, Armenia.

1999-2002 - Head of the External Relations Department, Office of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Yerevan, Armenia.

2002-2008 - Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations at Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland.

2002-2008 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Swiss Confederation (residence in Geneva, Switzerland).

2008-2011 - Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, Strasbourg, France

2011-2014 - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Negotiator for the EU-Armenia Association Agreement, Yerevan, Armenia

2014-2018 Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, New York, USA