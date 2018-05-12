Hunan Poghosyan relieved from post of first deputy police chief

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister, President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Hunan Poghosyan from the post of first deputy police chief and the service in the police, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to President’s another decree, Samvel Hovhannisyan has been relieved from the post of deputy police chief.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan