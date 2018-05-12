Hunan Poghosyan relieved from post of first deputy police chief
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister, President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Hunan Poghosyan from the post of first deputy police chief and the service in the police, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
According to President’s another decree, Samvel Hovhannisyan has been relieved from the post of deputy police chief.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 05.12-20:20 President Sarkissian signs decrees on appointing ministers
- 05.12-20:05 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed foreign minister of Armenia
- 05.12-19:47 Hunan Poghosyan relieved from post of first deputy police chief
- 05.12-19:44 Mher Grigoryan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
- 05.12-17:58 ARF to have two ministers in new Armenian government - Supreme Council official
- 05.12-17:57 Ukrainian PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on assuming office
- 05.12-16:59 Newly-appointed education and science minister introduces first working day
- 05.12-16:47 Corruption should be ruled out in units conducting external service: New Police Chief holds consultation
- 05.12-16:44 Criminal case launched against former principal of Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school
- 05.12-15:46 Charles Aznavour hospitalized after falling at his home: His life not in danger
- 05.12-15:38 No criminal case against Monte Melkonyan school's former principal in Investigative Committee proceedings
- 05.12-15:01 Iraqi PM orders to reopen airspace as elections proceed without incidents
- 05.12-14:37 Slovakia’s PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on assuming office
- 05.12-14:28 President of Italy’s Council of Ministers congratulates Armenia’s new PM
- 05.12-14:25 UN chief congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on election as Armenia’s PM
- 05.12-14:24 ‘There is no person who will force me to leave the post’ – FFA President on his resignation
- 05.12-14:16 Re-appointed head coach Minasyan can get national football team out of crisis at the moment – FFA President
- 05.12-14:07 PM Nikol Pashinyan alarms over appearance of fake pages with his name in social networks
- 05.12-14:03 ‘I have not submitted resignation application’ – Lori Governor’s clarification to ARMENPRESS
- 05.12-13:49 MP Lena Nazaryan to remain in Parliament
- 05.12-13:08 First and most important task is constant increase of Army’s combat readiness – Armenian PM
- 05.12-13:04 Situation relatively stable in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during past week
- 05.12-12:53 Showers, thunderstorms forecast across Armenia
- 05.12-12:42 Merkel’s party urges EU to organize summit on Middle East
- 05.12-12:14 May 1994 ceasefire agreement played key role for establishment of stability in region – Artsakh presidential spox
- 05.12-11:14 ‘I want to leave my name in Arsenal as a legend’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 05.12-10:57 PM Pashinyan introduces new defense minister to staff
- 05.12-10:52 European Stocks - 11-05-18
- 05.12-10:46 US stocks - 11-05-18
- 05.12-10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-18
- 05.12-10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-05-18
- 05.12-10:41 Oil Prices Down - 11-05-18
- 05.11-21:14 President Sarkissian, EU Ambassador to Armenia exchange ideas on Armenia-EU relations
- 05.11-18:58 Davit Tonoyan appointed Defense Minister of Armenia
- 05.11-18:51 President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora
13:32, 05.08.2018
Viewed 35305 times BREAKING: Nikol Pashinyan elected Prime Minister of Armenia
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 2839 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 2587 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2125 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1912 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan