Mher Grigoryan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on May 12 on appointing Mher Grigoryan Deputy Prime Minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Mher Grigoryan was born on February 15, 1972.
1997-1999 – head of the Law department at the Central Bank of Armenia
2006-2007 – executive director of Inecobank
2002-2006 – adviser at the World Bank Yerevan Office
2007 – deputy director general of VTB Bank
2011-2018 – chairman of the Board of Ardshinbank
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
