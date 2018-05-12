Mher Grigoryan appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on May 12 on appointing Mher Grigoryan Deputy Prime Minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Mher Grigoryan was born on February 15, 1972.

1997-1999 – head of the Law department at the Central Bank of Armenia

2006-2007 – executive director of Inecobank

2002-2006 – adviser at the World Bank Yerevan Office

2007 – deputy director general of VTB Bank

2011-2018 – chairman of the Board of Ardshinbank

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan