Ukrainian PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on assuming office

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman congratulated Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, Denys Avtonomov, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine to Armenia said, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

The Ukrainian PM’s congratulatory letter says: “Please accept my sincere congratulations on assuming the post of the prime minister. I am confident that the centuries-old friendly ties between Ukrainians and Armenians will serve a base for the development of bilateral relations in the future. Ukraine is interested in the intensification of cooperation of our two countries, firstly in the trade-economic field”.

The Ukrainian PM wished his Armenian counterpart health and success.

Earlier AnalitikaUA.net reported that the Union of Armenians of Ukraine also congratulated PM Pashinyan on taking office.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan