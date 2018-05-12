Newly-appointed education and science minister introduces first working day

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed minister of education and science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan has summed up his first working day live on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The minister said the first day was quite busy, a number of issues relating to different sectors were discussed.

“The discussions showed that there are a lot of works to be done and numerous issues to be solved. I want to report that the work has launched”, the minister said, adding: “Everything will be good, all issues will be solved, and our education system will gradually improve. You will see that”.

Arayik Harutyunyan was appointed minister of education and science on May 11 by the President’s decree.

