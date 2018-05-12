Corruption should be ruled out in units conducting external service: New Police Chief holds consultation

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. New Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan on May 12 held a consultation with the leadership staff of the Police external service, the Police told Armenpress.

The Police Chief thanked the staff for the service conducted in the recent period.

Talking about the issues of the service, Valery Osipyan said there should be no corruption in the units conducting external service. In case of discovering such cases, police officers will be strictly punished and held accountable.

It was stated that the community police stations must further coordinate their activities, and the community police officers should regularly meet with people, listen to their issues of concern and give solutions or guide them to respective authorities. The community police officers must be fully aware of the situation in their service areas.

The Police Chief also attached importance to the proper holding of the upcoming events in Armenia, such as the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan and the Francophonie summit.

During the consultation other issues relating to the external service were also discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan