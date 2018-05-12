Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 May

Charles Aznavour hospitalized after falling at his home: His life not in danger


YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour has been hospitalized in the French city of Nîmes, BFM TV reports.

The renowned singer, 93, broke his hand after falling at his home in Mouriès commune.

His life is not in danger.

Aznavour cancelled concerts in Russia in late April for health problems and returned to Paris.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration