No criminal case against Monte Melkonyan school's former principal in Investigative Committee proceedings

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. There is no criminal case filed against the former principal of Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan public school in the Investigative Committee proceedings, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Earlier Anahit Bakhshyan, member of the Yerevan City Council from Yelk faction, said on Facebook that a criminal case was launched against former principal of the Monte Melkonyan public school Ruzanna Azizyan.

A heated protest involving school children, parents and staff launched in Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school on May 4. The protesters were demanding the resignation of the principal – Ruzanna Azizyan.

School children were chanting “Azizyan Go Away” outside the school.

Teachers were also involved, claiming to have been treated unfairly because of their participation in the latest demonstrations. Teachers claim the principal had even locked the exits of the school in order not to allow the teachers to join the protests.

Ruzanna Azizyan filed for resignation on May 5. She has been dismissed on May 5 following her resignation request.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan