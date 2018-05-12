Slovakia’s PM congratulates PM Pashinyan on assuming office

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, the Armenian government told Armenepress.

PM Pellegrini wished Pashinyan achievements in his responsible work for the benefit of Armenia and the development and welfare of the Armenian citizens.

“I believe that your activity in that position will contribute to the peaceful development of the domestic political situation and the prosperity of your country.

Let me express my satisfaction over the high-level traditional friendly relations between Slovakia and Armenia.

I am convinced that the cooperation between our countries will continue developing in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in the economic one”, reads PM Pellegrini’s congratulatory letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan