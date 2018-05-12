President of Italy’s Council of Ministers congratulates Armenia’s new PM

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Paolo Gentiloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

Paolo Gentiloni wished success to PM Pashinyan on conducting his mission.

“The friendly ties between our two countries have centuries-old roots which have transformed into a firm political, economic and cultural cooperation between our societies over the years.

I am convinced that under your leadership our countries will be able to continue and strengthen the path already launched by using the relations with Yerevan, the maximally developing opportunities with the EU which will allow your country to strengthen the institutions and democratic processes, protect human rights and rule of law, putting grounds for a greater social and economic prosperity.

I hope we will be able to continue working with a constructive spirit with other regional players aimed at ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus”, the letter said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan