‘There is no person who will force me to leave the post’ – FFA President on his resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Ruben Hayrapetyan says he has no plans to resign, Armenpress reports.

“The position of the President of the Federation is a public, rather than a political post. How do you imagine that you or someone else can tell me to resign? I have a task to solve, and when I solve it, I will leave [the post]. And there is no person who will force me to leave this position”, the FFA President told reporters during a press conference.

Ruben Hayrapetyan was elected FFA President in 2002. He was re-elected as FFA President in 2006, 2010 and 2015.

