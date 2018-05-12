Re-appointed head coach Minasyan can get national football team out of crisis at the moment – FFA President

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Re-appointed head coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan can help the team to get out of the difficult situation, Ruben Hayrapetyan – President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) told reporters during a press conference, Armenpress reports.

“Head coach of the Armenian team Vardan Minasyan has received a “carte blanche” from me. Ask him why he invited Yura Movsisyan to the team. I have asked Minasyan to come and head the team at this difficult period. At this moment Minasyan can get the football team out of crisis. And we have not put conditions before each other”, the FFA President said.

He said Vardan Minasyan has a great confidence on the new potential of the team. “Minasyan is excited. He says we have a chance to participate in Europe championship”, Ruben Hayrapetyan added.

Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed head coach of the Armenian national football team on April 10, 2018. Minasyan was the head coach of the team earlier in 2009-2014 also. His term as coach ended in 2013 but he remained in office as acting coach through 2014.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan