PM Nikol Pashinyan alarms over appearance of fake pages with his name in social networks

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alarms that numerous fake pages with his name have appeared in social networks, reports Armenpress.

“Except from this page and my personal account the link of which I post in my first comment, all the remaining pages are fake. I also do not have an account on Instagram. Therefore, any page on Instagram with my name is fake”, the PM said on his Facebook page.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan