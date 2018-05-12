Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 May

‘I have not submitted resignation application’ – Lori Governor’s clarification to ARMENPRESS


YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Lori Province Artur Nalbandyan has not submitted resignation application.

“I have not submitted a resignation application. I don’t know where such information comes from”, he told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier today some media outlets reported that Lori Governor Artur Nalbandyan has resigned.

Artur Nalbandyan is serving as Lori Governor since July, 2011.

