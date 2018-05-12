MP Lena Nazaryan to remain in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker of the Armenian Parliament Lena Nazaryan will not be a member of the upcoming government, reports Armenpress.

She posted a note on Facebook, congratulating her team members on their appointments.

“Dear friends, thank you for encouraging me to be a member of the government. But at this stage I have decided to remain in the Parliament where I still have something to say. As for the concerns according to which there are few women in the posts of decision-makers in the government, yes, we are also concerned over this. But the problem is that the women, who seek changes, must not constantly talk about this issue, but must be the solution of this issue. I say this from my own experience. Good luck to everyone! We will meet in the Parliament”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan