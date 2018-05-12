First and most important task is constant increase of Army’s combat readiness – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the defense ministry and introduced newly-appointed defense minister Davit Tonoyan to the staff, the government told Armenpress.

“I understand that there is no need to introduce Davit Tonoyan in the defense ministry since he has worked, served in the ministry, the Armed Forces for many years, and I am convinced that you all know him better than I can introduce. I want to state that this appointment, in fact, expresses the policy we are going to carry out for the development of the Armed Forces. For us it was important that the process of the change of the government will be organic, and the Armed Forces will not feel an effect of any political shock”, the PM said, adding that the normal development, issues of the Armed Forces will be an absolute priority for the government since the talk is about the national security of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. PM Pashinyan said it is necessary to make all efforts to steadily increase the level of security of Armenia and Artsakh.

The PM also introduced the priorities he put as a task before the new defense minister. “The first and the most important task is the constant increase of the Army’s combat readiness. Today Armenia has high international ranking, and it continues increasing which means that Armenia’s positions are strengthening in international relations and negotiation processes, and they must continue strengthening. I also want to note that the Army, the Armed Forces must be a firm back for Armenia’s diplomacy and the negotiation process. The next task, that we are going to solve in the future and believed that Davit Tonoyan’s candidacy is the most appropriate for that, relates to the Army’s depolitization. I already had a chance to specifically thank the representatives of our Army, the Armed Forces in the Artsakh Republic that during the domestic political crisis the Armed Forces managed to not become a part of the political process as enshrined by the Constitution. This shows high-level of institutional establishment of our Armed Forces. We should continue this process. During the political processes, including elections, the Army should not be engaged as part of the election process, our task is to ensure the election freedom of each citizen, and in this regard each citizen, especially those serving in the Armed Forces, must be free in their choice as it is enshrined by the Constitution, laws and this refers to all, starting from ordinary ones up to general”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the Armed Forces should not be pro-governmental, opposition and should not consider themselves as a political factor.

The Armenian PM expressed confidence that from now on solving this issue is real, and this process should continue until the end.

Coming to the next task, the PM stated: “We should rule out the situation when the parents of soldiers conduct material support function and have to provide their sons with clothing, hygiene items and etc. We have already discussed this topic with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and based on the results of this discussion I have announced that this practice we consider ended. If parents will face a similar problem, I again call on them to apply to media and the PM’s staff, rather than to implement that demand. I have the assurances of the representatives of the Armed Forces that we today are able to provide our soldiers with all necessary items which is the duty of the state”.

Commenting on the organization of education process in the Armed Forces, Nikol Pashinyan said soldiers sometimes return from the Army to the civil life with lower educational base. “I consider this as a serious issue. We all need to actively cooperate and understand the nuances of its solution. Soldiers must return from the Army with higher educational base, this means that organizing the soldiers’ educational process is very important”, PM Pashinyan said.

As for the incidents taking place in the Armed Forces, the PM emphasized: “We should not allow the news on death of soldier to become a regular headline for the public. Any case caused by both the adversary’s actions and different incidents should be thoroughly investigated, conclusions must be made with the goal to prevent such cases”, he said, adding that the public should be convinced that we all do everything possible to protect the life and security of every soldier. “This is really a very important priority, and I expect that the defense minister will solve this issue”.

PM Pashinyan thanked former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and the Armed Forces for the conducted service and added that the Armed Forces enjoy the complete trust of the Armenian people. “This is very important. At the same time, I am happy to note that today’s Armenian government also enjoys the people’s trust, perhaps not so much as the Army, but at least we have a positive situation which is unique. We must be able to turn this into results that will significantly change Armenia’s security environment and will maintain the positive atmosphere existing in the Republic”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Davit Tonoyan thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and added that it is a great honor for him to return to a familiar atmosphere – the defense ministry. He said all instructions of the PM will be reflected in the government’s program within a short period of time. “I assure you that the combat readiness of the Armed Forces will be at a level which will create favorable conditions for you to hold successful talks in the negotiation process, and if necessary, also from power positions”, Davit Tonoyan said.





English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan