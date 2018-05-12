Situation relatively stable in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 6 to 12 the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact has been relatively stable, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the past week the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the line of contact nearly 150 times by firing more than 1500 shots at the Armenian positions.

In addition, limited movements of the adversary were observed during the week, but the Artsakh Defense Army units carefully followed them and kept them under control.

The Defense Army units control the situation in the frontline and continue vigilantly conducting the combat service.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan