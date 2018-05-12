Showers, thunderstorms forecast across Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across Armenia May 12-16, with hailstorms also likely in some areas.
The emergency situations ministry told ARMENPRESS that air temperature will not change significantly May 12-14, but will go up by 3-4 degrees May 15-16.
Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast in Yerevan.
