PM Pashinyan introduces new defense minister to staff

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 12 introduced newly-appointed defense minister Davit Tonoyan to the ministry staff, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of the defense minister, said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

“In his remarks Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the challenges on which we should work and thanked former [defense] minister Vigen Sargsyan for the carried out work”, Hovhannisyan said.

Based on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on May 11 on appointing Davit Tonoyan minister of defense.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan