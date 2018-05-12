LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-18
LONDON, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2325.50, copper price stood at $6890.50, lead price stood at $2307.00, nickel price stood at $13840.00, tin price stood at $20680.00, zinc price stood at $3087.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.84% to $90250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:14 ‘I want to leave my name in Arsenal as a legend’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 10:57 PM Pashinyan introduces new defense minister to staff
- 10:52 European Stocks - 11-05-18
- 10:46 US stocks - 11-05-18
- 10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-18
- 10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-05-18
- 10:41 Oil Prices Down - 11-05-18
- 05.11-21:14 President Sarkissian, EU Ambassador to Armenia exchange ideas on Armenia-EU relations
- 05.11-18:58 Davit Tonoyan appointed Defense Minister of Armenia
- 05.11-18:51 President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora
- 05.11-18:42 Ararat Mirzoyan appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Avinyan – Deputy Prime Minister
- 05.11-18:38 Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Minister of Education and Science
- 05.11-18:34 Armenian President, Ambassador of Kuwait discuss opportunities of activating bilateral economic relations
- 05.11-18:12 PM Pashinyan receives Serj Tankian
- 05.11-18:09 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-18
- 05.11-18:07 Asian Stocks - 11-05-18
- 05.11-17:50 LUYS Foundation suspends financial participation in FAST Foundation’s future activities
- 05.11-17:45 Putin, Pashinyan to discuss pressing regional security issues
- 05.11-17:40 Executive Board of LUYS Foundation will discuss future projects at upcoming meeting – Serzh Sargsyan
- 05.11-17:22 Turkey reacts to Armenian PM’s statement, again with preconditions
- 05.11-17:19 Latvian PM sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s PM on assuming office
- 05.11-17:08 US Embassy in Jerusalem to be inaugurated May 14
- 05.11-16:59 NATO chief to hold talks with President Trump during US trip
- 05.11-15:35 Prime Minister Pashinyan sacks aide from previous administration
- 05.11-15:33 Pashinyan signals creation of PM's Staff
- 05.11-15:31 Turkish parliament’s leadership rejects HDP lawmaker Paylan’s Armenian Genocide recognition bill
- 05.11-15:02 Russia bars/returns contaminated batch of imported vegetables from Armenia
- 05.11-14:50 Armenian Ambassador meets President of Romania’s Senate
- 05.11-14:48 Russia confirms first Putin-Pashinyan meeting date/time
- 05.11-14:42 “Azerbaijan must stop political harassment against Kaspar Karampetian” - Belgian parliamentarians to Belgium’s FM
- 05.11-14:31 Pashinyan’s pre-election My Step movement gets sky-high 99,1% approval rating in survey
- 05.11-14:18 Military-tech scientific research institute to be established under defense ministry
- 05.11-14:08 Commander of police troops to be fired, says Prime Minister
- 05.11-14:04 Putin, Merkel highlight importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal over phone
- 05.11-13:51 First Deputy Police Chief resigns
13:32, 05.08.2018
Viewed 35052 times BREAKING: Nikol Pashinyan elected Prime Minister of Armenia
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 2543 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 2487 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1758 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
20:42, 05.05.2018
Viewed 1679 times President Sarkissian receives group of businessmen from China and Qatar