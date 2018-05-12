Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-18


LONDON, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2325.50, copper price stood at $6890.50, lead price stood at $2307.00, nickel price stood at $13840.00, tin price stood at $20680.00, zinc price stood at $3087.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.84% to $90250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






