President Sarkissian, EU Ambassador to Armenia exchange ideas on Armenia-EU relations

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Office of the EU Delegation to Armenia on May 11 on the occasion of the Europe Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President of the Republic congratulated Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski and the entire staff of the mission, and in the person of them the big European family on the occasion of the Europe Day, wishing them peace and welfare.

Ambassador Świtalski thanked President Armen Sarkissian for the visit and the warm wishes, noting that starting from today festive events dedicated to the Europe Day will kick off in different parts of Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian and Piotr Świtalski exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations and the projects being implemented in Armenia with the support of the EU.

