Davit Tonoyan appointed Defense Minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Davit Tonoyan Minister of Defense of Armenia, ARMENBPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.
Davit Tonoyan
1998 - 2004, He held various positions at the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Command Operations
2004 - 2007, Armenia’s Armed Forces Representative to NATO
2007 - 2009, Head of International Military Cooperation and Defense Programs of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
2009 - 2010, Head of Department of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
2010 - 2017, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
February 2017 - May 2018 Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan