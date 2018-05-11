Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Davit Tonoyan appointed Defense Minister of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS.  Based on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Davit Tonoyan Minister of Defense of Armenia, ARMENBPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.

Davit Tonoyan

1998 - 2004, He held various positions at the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Command Operations
2004 - 2007, Armenia’s Armed Forces Representative to NATO
2007 - 2009, Head of International Military Cooperation and Defense Programs of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
2009 - 2010, Head of Department of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
2010 - 2017, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia
February 2017 - May 2018 Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan




