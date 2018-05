President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees on appointing Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration and Development and Mkhitar Hayrapetyan Minister of Diaspora, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Suren Papikyan - born in 1986

Graduate of YSU Faculty of History, received Master’s degree in 2009

He was elected Board Vice Chairman of “Civil Contract” party in 2016.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan